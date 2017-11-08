Randall Lieberman Named Editor of The Herald

Randall Lieberman has been named editor of The Herald, a weekly community newspaper in Gadsden County, Fla., which is located about 15 miles north of Tallahassee and just south of the Georgia state line. Lieberman comes to The Herald from South Florida, where he was the Palm Beach County reporter for The Jewish Journal, a weekly community newspaper owned and published by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He previously worked for almost 10 years at The Palm Beach Post.

