The McAlester News-Capital is pleased to announce the hiring of veteran newspaper executive Randy Slabaugh as the paper’s director of audience and development.

Slabaugh has worked for more than three decades in the print news industry. He is now tasked with boosting circulation while growing the overall business market at the McAlester News-Capital.