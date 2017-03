Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/ravi-nessman-named-ap-news-director-for-us-south-region/

The Associated Press has named Ravi Nessman regional news director for the U.S. South, a new position overseeing AP’s journalism and news operations across formats in 13 states.

The appointment was announced Monday by Brian Carovillano, AP’s vice president for U.S. News. Nessman is based in Atlanta, AP’s regional hub for the South.