Register-Pajaronian Names New Publisher

Erik Chalhoub | Register-PajaronianJuly 12, 2017
Jeanie Johnson, a former longtime Register-Pajaronian employee, has returned to the newspaper as its publisher.

She replaces John Bartlett, who has decided to leave the R-P’s parent company News Media Corporation after more than 20 years.

“I’m sad to see John Bartlett go as he did a lot for the R-P and the community,” Johnson said. “I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m up for the challenge and really excited to be reconnecting with the Watsonville community.”

