Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/rhett-long-named-publisher-of-daily-herald/

Rhett Long, former publisher and president of The Spectrum in St. George and Spectrum Media, has been appointed as the new publisher of the Daily Herald.

Long will replace Bob Williams, who will be retiring at the end of July.

Long said he looks forward to working at the Daily Herald and with the community.