Mark Rhoades, publisher of Enterprise Publishing Co., was elected president and chairman of the Nebraska Press Association Foundation by its board Dec. 16.

The mission of the Nebraska Press Association Foundation is to support the newspaper industry in publishing better newspapers for readers through accessible, practical and quality education.