Richmond Times-Dispatch Hires James Bacon as Editorial Writer; Promotes Beres and Paris

The Editorial Pages of the Richmond Times-Dispatch have hired a new writer and promoted two editors.

James Bacon, the founder of the Bacon’s Rebellion website and a former publisher of Virginia Business magazine, joins the staff as senior editorial writer. He started on Monday.

Robin Beres, associate editor of the RTD editorial pages, has been promoted to deputy editor, and Cindy Paris, the RTD Op-Ed editor, has been promoted to senior editor for commentary.

“Jim is a gifted writer, a relentless researcher, and an original thinker,” said Bob Rayner, editor of the RTD Editorial Pages. “He is ideally suited for our primary mission, which is to inform readers and stimulate debate about policy, culture, and politics. He will also help lead our efforts to more deeply engage with readers on digital, print, and face-to-face platforms.”

Bacon, who started Bacon’s Rebellion in 2002, will continue to own and manage the blog, which is one of the premier websites analyzing public policy in Virginia. The blog will remain completely independent of The Times-Dispatch. The opinions he expresses on Bacon’s Rebellion are not necessarily those of The Times-Dispatch.

“Jim’s experience as a blogger and his online savvy will be a great asset for The Times-Dispatch,” Rayner said. “We’re pleased that he’s bringing those skills to the RTD, while being able to continue his very fine blog.”

Beres began working for the RTD in 2004, after serving 23 years in the U.S. Navy. She retired as a chief petty officer. As deputy editor, she will write columns and editorials, oversee the production of the daily Editorial page, manage letters to the editor, and help shape the Editorial department’s policies and points of views.

“Robin brings a world of experience to the RTD, especially in military matters and foreign affairs,” Rayner said. “She has long been one of our most popular local columnists and has in the past couple of years become an incisive author of editorials. Her sound judgment and management are simply essential to everything we do here.”

Paris, who started at the paper in 1979, will continue to oversee the selection of opinion pieces, to manage design and editing of the daily Op-Ed page, and to help develop editorial viewpoints. Her new position will include a larger role in the creation and editing of the Sunday Commentary pages.

“Cindy is a superb editor with an encyclopedic knowledge of the opinion journalism universe,” Rayner said. “She offers invaluable perspectives to our discussions and I am delighted that she is going to bring her talents to bear on our Sunday Commentary section. She will make a difference.”

For more information, contact Bob Rayner, editor of the RTD Editorial Pages, at (804) 649-6073 or brayner@timesdispatch.com.

