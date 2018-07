Catherine Stortz Ripley, who served as news editor of the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune for the last 26 years, has resigned her position effective Tuesday, July 3. Ripley made the announcement to C-T staff members Friday, June 8, thanking them for their support through the years and citing a desire to spend more time with her family.

