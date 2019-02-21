Robin L. Quillon to Become President and Publisher of APG Media of Eastern North Carolina

Robin L. Quillon has been named president of Adams Publishing Group of Eastern North Carolina, effective April 1, 2019. As of the same date, Quillon will also become publisher of The Daily Reflector in Greenville, North Carolina. Most recently, Quillon has been CNHI senior vice president responsible for CNHI newspapers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Ohio, while also serving as publisher of The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News.

Quillon is succeeding Tim Holt, who will be retiring after more than 30 years as the leader of three daily newspapers–The Daily Reflector in Greenville, The Daily Advance in Elizabeth City and the Rocky Mount Telegram–along with nine non-daily paid-circulation newspapers, three non-subscriber products, several glossy magazines, more than a dozen digital websites and other products and a substantial offset and heat set commercial printing operation–all in eastern North Carolina

Gregg Jones, executive vice president of Adams Publishing Group, said, “When Tim Holt let us know of his intention to retire after more than three decades of outstanding service, it was a bit of a shock. But, being the professional that he is, Tim gave us the time to search for an excellent candidate to succeed him in this very important leadership position. Tim has done an outstanding job leading the operations in eastern North Carolina and the dedicated people who work in those operations. We are truly grateful for his service and his friendship, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

“It’s been an honor to work with such a fine group of people and I’m very proud of their many contributions to the communities we serve,” added Holt.

“We are very excited to have Robin Quillon join us to move the Eastern North Carolina group forward. He brings energy, passion and vast experience on the revenue and audience development side, along with over thirty achievement-filled years in the business,” said Jones.

Quillon will begin working with Holt March 1 to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.

“I loved the time I have spent in CNHI since 2008,” said Quillon. “But, once I talked to Gregg Jones, Carl Esposito, Mark Cohen and Mike Beatty, I knew APG would be a great fit for me going forward. This is an exciting new opportunity for me and, combined with the alignment of my values and the core principles of APG, I am truly excited to be joining the forward-leading Adams Publishing Group in these great Eastern North Carolina markets.”

Over his 30 plus award-winning years in the newspaper business, Quillon has served as publisher, group publisher or advertising director for CNHI, Media General, Morris Communications, Worrell Newspapers and others. During his tenure in multiple leadership positions, Quillon has been a staunch believer in supporting and participating in civic life wherever he lived, serving as chairperson of the Cambria Regional (Johnstown) Chamber of Commerce board of directors, as a director for the United Way, president of the Maryland-Virginia-District of Columbia Press Association, vice-chairman of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association and in high leadership roles of countless other entities committed to making the communities in which he served better places to live, work and play.

“I like that Robin Quillon is civic-minded along with being a solid community newspaper person, which is nicely consistent with the core principles of Adams Publishing Group,” said Jones. “He plans to hit the ground running.”

A Virginia native, Quillon began his career as a sales executive at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia. Quillon and his wife, Cindy, who have three daughters and a son, will be moving to Greenville, North Carolina area in the next several weeks.

With 30 daily newspapers, more than 100 non-daily newspapers and other enterprises operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia, Adams Publishing Group describes itself as “first and foremost a family-owned community newspaper company, which is driven to provide high quality products and services that make a positive difference in the lives of its constituents, which are, in prioritized order: its readers, its customers/advertisers, its communities, its Associates (employees) and its shareholders.”

Other Adams family enterprises include outdoor advertising (billboards), radio, wine, Camping World/Good Sam (recreational vehicles) and significant philanthropic endeavors.