McClatchy (NYSE American: MNI) today announced a new regional structure for news and named Robyn Tomlin and Lauren Gustus as Regional Editors. Tomlin, currently Managing Editor at The Dallas Morning News, will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will be responsible for the seven McClatchy newsrooms in the Carolinas.

