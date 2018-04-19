People PeopleInTheNews 

Rodney Mahone Promoted to President and Publisher of Charlotte Observer and Four Local South Carolina News Sites

Press Release | McClatchyApril 19, 2018

McClatchy today named Rodney Mahone as president and publisher of the Charlotte Observer, The State in Columbia, The Herald, in Rock Hill, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette in Hilton Head, and also named Ross McDuffie as Georgia general manager and advertising vice president, based in Columbus. They will begin in their new roles at the beginning of June.

