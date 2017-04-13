Ron Waite Named Publisher of the Sandusky Register

Like & Share E&P:

Ron Waite was named publisher of the Sandusky Register. His most recent assignment before joining the Register was as regional general manager overseeing the daily newspapers in Kent and in Alliance, Ohio, and as senior vice president of advertising overseeing all of the Dix newspaper properties. Waite worked for the Thomson Newspaper chain in Ohio before joining Dix Communications, where he’s served in various capacities for the past 23 years. The Register is the flagship of the Sandusky Newspaper Group.

Bret Jacomet was named Vice President of Digital Sales for the Sandusky Newspaper Group Effective January 1. Prior to stepping up to this post Jacomet had been the regional vice president for digital revenue for SNG’s Northeastern Tennessee Media Group based in Kingsport, Tenn. In this role he was instrumental in building up NET360, one of the first newspaper-based ad agencies original launched in 1997. He has has a variety of industry experience including time as a regional vice president for digital development with Freedom Communications. Part of his role will be in expanding NET360 to serve the ten different markets served by the Sandusky Newspaper Group in Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio and Utah.