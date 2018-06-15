Ronald Mayo Announces Plans to Leave Lee Enterprises

Ronald A. Mayo, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, has announced he is resigning and returning to Denver for family considerations.

Mr. Mayo, who has been on medical leave since April, said: “Since joining Lee in 2015, I have been commuting between Davenport and Denver. While I am fully recovered from my medical issue, the recent events made me realize the importance of living and working in the same city as my family.