The Vermont Standard in Woodstock has hired longtime journalist Gareth Henderson to be its new editor.

After three years as business editor at the Rutland Herald, Henderson, formerly a reporter and assistant editor for the Standard, returns to the local weekly paper. He started work at the Standard on Jan. 9.