Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/ryan-bentley-named-assistant-editor-of-petoskey-news-review/

Ryan Bentley, previously the Petoskey News-Review’s business editor, is beginning a new role as assistant editor this week.

Bentley, 41, takes over the position from former assistant editor Craig Currier. Bentley has worked for the newspaper for more than 16 years, starting out as a reporter and serving as business editor since 2009.