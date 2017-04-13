Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/ryan-cronk-appointed-south-county-newspapers-editor/

Ryan Cronk has been appointed editor of South County Newspapers — the King City Rustler, Greenfield News, Soledad Bee and Gonzales Tribune — a position temporarily filled by the newspapers’ General Manager Jeanie Johnson.

“We’re so excited to have Ryan join our team and help our papers cover the types of news and information that our readers are really looking for,” Johnson said. “His expertise and commitment to community news will be a great addition to South County.”