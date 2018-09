McClatchy named Ryan Mote to the position of Publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Vice President of Strategic Advertising of McClatchy’s Central region. He will begin in this new role starting November 5th. He succeeds Sean Burke who is stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

