Sara Johnson Borton Retires as President, Publisher of The State

Sara Johnson Borton, president and publisher of The State Media Co. for nearly four years, has decided to retire.

Borton, 58, spent most of her career working at South Carolina newspapers in the news, advertising and marketing departments. She became publisher of The Island Packet at Hilton Head in 1993 and also was named publisher of The Beaufort Gazette in 2001. Both of those Lowcountry media companies, along with The State, are owned by the McClatchy Co.