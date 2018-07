There has been a staffing change within the Santa Clarita Gazette, as Martha Michael has stepped down from the position of editor. While Michael remains the editor of Canyon Country magazine and Pet Me! magazine, the new editor of the Gazette is Sarah Farnell.

An effervescent, 21-year-old Saugus Centurion alumnus, she has been a College of the Canyons (COC) Cougar since she graduated from high school.