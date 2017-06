Like & Share E&P:

McClatchy named Sean Burke as president and publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He will assume his new role June 12. Burke replaces Gary Wortel, who was promoted to lead McClatchy’s West Region in March and is now president and publisher of The Sacramento Bee.