Sharon Pian Chan Named The Seattle Times’ Vice President of Innovation, Product and Development

Sharon Pian Chan has been named vice president of innovation, product and development for The Seattle Times, effective January 2017. She first joined The Seattle Times as an intern and spent many years as a reporter covering global institutions rooted in Seattle such as Microsoft and T-Mobile.

The position is new to The Times and unique in the industry. It brings, under one umbrella, The Seattle Times’ innovation in developing non-traditional funding for impact journalism with the newspaper’s evolving capacity to create new products and services for digital, engagement and print platforms.