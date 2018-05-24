People PeopleInTheNews 

Sheehan Named Managing Editor of Sun Media Group Weekly Newspapers

Staff | Sun JournalMay 24, 2018

A.M. Sheehan, editor of the Advertiser-Democrat, has been appointed the managing editor for all of Sun Media Group’s Western Maine weekly newspapers. Sheehan, who was named Maine Journalist of the Year by the Maine Press Association in 2012, is an award-winning journalist whose work earned the weekly Norway newspaper a George Polk Award in 2011 for its reporting on Section 8 rental housing in the Oxford Hills.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/sheehan-named-managing-editor-of-sun-media-group-weekly-newspapers/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *