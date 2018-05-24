Sheehan Named Managing Editor of Sun Media Group Weekly Newspapers

A.M. Sheehan, editor of the Advertiser-Democrat, has been appointed the managing editor for all of Sun Media Group’s Western Maine weekly newspapers. Sheehan, who was named Maine Journalist of the Year by the Maine Press Association in 2012, is an award-winning journalist whose work earned the weekly Norway newspaper a George Polk Award in 2011 for its reporting on Section 8 rental housing in the Oxford Hills.

