Shirley Leung Named Interim Editorial Page Editor for Boston Globe
Shirley Leung, a Boston Globe columnist who has explored topics ranging from business and politics to gender issues in the workplace, will become interim editorial page editor, replacing Ellen Clegg, who retired last week, the newspaper announced Monday.
In a note to staff, Linda Pizzuti Henry, the Globe’s managing director, said Leung would serve as the leader of the editorial board for the next six months, beginning Aug. 27.
