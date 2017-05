Like & Share E&P:

Betty Linn, publisher of the Sierra Star for 23 years and an icon in the Oakhurst community, is retiring effective June 16, Fresno Bee publisher Tom Cullinan announced Monday.

The Star, which serves the Oakhurst area, is a McClatchy Company-owned newspaper and part of The Fresno Bee family.