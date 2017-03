Like & Share E&P:

Staci Matlock, a longtime reporter for The Santa Fe New Mexican who previously worked at The Taos News, has returned to Taos this week as the newspaper’s managing editor. She replaces Damon Scott, who stepped down after about 10 months on the job.