Star Local Media Hires New Advertising Executive

Scott Wright, CEO/publisher of Star Local Media, announced Feb. 1 that Joani Dittrich has joined the publishing company as its new national/major account manager.



“Joani and I have worked together in St. Louis, Detroit and now here once again,” Wright said. “I’m happy to have her bring such experience and expertise to our leadership team. Without question, this is a significant hire for our corporation now and in the long term.”



Dittrich brings more than 30 years of advertising and marketing expertise back to the Dallas area. “I am excited to be here and to partner with our customers to help businesses grow their business,” she said.



Dittrich’s background includes experience as the customer, the ad agency and in multimedia consulting. She has served in markets across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Detroit, Dallas, Philadelphia and St. Louis.



Star Local Media is based in Plano, Texas, and comprises 14 community newspapers and websites.