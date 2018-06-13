Star Tribune Appoints Matt Perkins to Lead Partnership Efforts

Star Tribune Media Co., Minnesota’s largest media company, today announced it has named Matt Perkins its new manager of partner and sponsor relations.

In this role, Perkins will orchestrate activities across the organization’s growing portfolio of business partnerships to strengthen current relationships, attract new partners and develop new opportunities. Star Tribune’s partnership initiatives engage a diverse set of discriminating audiences in numerous channels, forums, and venues, including area arts organizations, professional sports, charitable organizations and marquee events.

Prior to joining Star Tribune, Perkins was the marketing manager for Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current, where he was responsible for forging strategic partnerships and building and executing thousands of successful activations and events. He was the producer of the popular Rock the Cradle event that draws more than 11,000 attendees and collaborated with Walker Art Center on the Rock the Garden event. Originally from Bloomington, Matt is a graduate of St. Mary’s University.

“With his proven track record of executing marketing initiatives that exceed goals and his deep relationships throughout Minnesota, Matt is a perfect fit for the Star Tribune,” said Steve Yaeger, chief marketing officer. “We’re confident that our many advertisers, sponsors, and business partners will appreciate the energy and strategic thinking that he brings in connecting them to our discerning and engaged audiences.”