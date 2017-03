Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/starnews-editor-pam-sander-promoted-to-gatehouses-regional-editor/

StarNews Executive Editor Pam Sander will now oversee three additional GateHouse Media daily newspapers and several weeklies with a promotion to the Coastal Carolina Group’s regional editor.

Sander, who has been executive editor since September 2012, will expand her duties to include the Jacksonville Daily News, Kinston Free Press and New Bern Sun Journal.