Steve Herron was introduced Monday as the incoming publisher and general manager of The Inter-Mountain.

Current Publisher Heather Goodwin Henline made the announcement. Goodwin Henline, who served as publisher since 2010, is leaving The Inter-Mountain for the publisher’s position at The Telegraph in Nashua, New Hampshire, also owned by the papers’ parent company, Ogden Newspapers.