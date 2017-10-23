Steven Rossi Retiring as President and CEO of Digital First Media

Digital First Media announced today that Steven Rossi is retiring from the position of President and CEO. Guy Gilmore, Executive Vice President and Group Head of the company’s Eastern Region was named Chief Operating Officer, reporting to the Board of Directors. Rossi held the CEO position for over three years, and was previously Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Gilmore’s current position he served as President and Publisher of the St Paul Pioneer Press. He has also held previous management positions with the former Tribune Company (now tronc) and Gannett.

​”We wish Steve all the best in his retirement and express our appreciation for his capable and steady management of the company over the past several years. Under his leadership, the company has made significant enhancements in our service to readers and advertisers during this period of major shifts in the entire media landscape. He retires leaving the company in a strong position for the future.​ We are very pleased to be able to assure top management continuity as a result of Guy’s experience and knowledge of the company, and his strong track record during his career,” said ​R. Joseph Fuchs, Chairman of the Board of Digital First Media.

“Congratulations to Guy Gilmore in his elevated responsibility and to Steve in his well-deserved retirement. We are fortunate to have the management bench strength in the company to be able to effect a smooth management transition. We will benefit from Guy’s extensive experience and judgement,” said Heath Freeman, Digital First’s Board Vice Chairman.