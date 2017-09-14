Straus Media Welcomes New Arts And Entertainment Director

Straus Media-Manhattan hired journalist Alizah Salario as Arts and Entertainment Director for NYCNow.com, Manhattan’s neighborhood niche events site. NYCNow.com is Manhattan’s hyperlocal events platform, serving as the funnel for Straus Media’s arts and entertainment coverage in its prints publications: Our Town, The Eastsider, The West Side Spirit, The Westsider, Our Town Downtown, The Downtowner, The Chelsea News and The Chelsea Clinton News. In addition to reporting on arts and entertainment on NYCNow.com and in print, Salario will be working with local arts groups and individual artists to curate neighborhood events on NYCNow.com that reflect the range and diversity of creative happenings in Manhattan. Groups and individuals can post their events for free on NYC Now.

Prior to joining Straus Media, Salario worked as an editor for Metro, as a writer for Time Inc., and as a reporter for Money magazine. She was the 2010 journalism fellow at the Poetry Foundation in Chicago, and her reporting essays, and criticism have appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Racked, Slate and other publications.

“We’re so excited to have Alizah on board,” said Editor-in-Chief Alexis Gelber. “She’s an incredibly gifted writer.”

“She hit the ground running and has already brought many innovative ideas to the table,” added publisher Jeanne Straus.

Straus Media-Manhattan is the award-winning publisher of NYCNow.com and eight hyperlocal neighborhood newspapers across Manhattan, including: Our Town Eastsider, The West Side Spirit, Our Town Downtown, and The Chelsea News.