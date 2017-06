Like & Share E&P:

The Journal-Express has a new managing editor, and she is probably a familiar face to many readers and Marion County residents.

Susan Hildreth began work as the new managing editor of the Journal-Express on May 30. Hildreth, a native of Melcher-Dallas, will lead the Journal-Express staff in covering all things Knoxville and Marion County.