Suzanne Rook has been named Rice County regional editor for APG Media of Southern Minnesota, replacing Brad Phenow. Phenow resigned to pursue another opportunity; his last day is Tuesday, May 16.

The regional editor position is based at the Faribault Daily News and directs newsroom operations for the company’s Rice County publications as well as The Kenyon Leader.