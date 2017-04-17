Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/ted-mcgrew-promoted-to-vice-president-sales-at-southern-lithoplate/

Southern Lithoplate, Inc. (SLP), has promoted Ted McGrew, a well-known veteran of the printing industry and one of its most respected print advocates, to Vice President Sales. Steven P. Mattingly, Senior Vice President of the American owned and operated company, made the announcement, Friday, April 14.

“Ted has been a stalwart leader of Southern Lithoplate’s sales efforts for a number of years,” Mattingly said. “He most recently held the position of Vice President Newspapers and will continue to champion the success of SLP’s newspaper prepress products and solutions. He is tireless when it comes to finding ways to serve our customers.”

McGrew said, “We have a tremendous inside and outside sales team. I am enthusiastic about SLP’s future and bring an unwavering dedication to leading and directing SLP’s sales across our company’s broad customer base.”

“Southern Lithoplate continues to invest in our print centric manufacturing facilities & allied solutions,” added Edward A. “Trip” Casson, SLP Chairman & CEO, “and that helps us advance new, emerging technologies and services for our customer markets. Employing, empowering and resourcing the best in talent to serve that mission is core critical. Ted’s appointment is testimony to that determination.”

McGrew is a director of the Inland Press Foundation and a member of numerous print associations across the country. He makes his home in central Indiana.