Laura Hollingsworth, president of The Tennessean and the USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee, is leaving the company, the longtime media executive announced on Monday in a newsroom address to all Tennessean employees.

A 29-year veteran of the Gannett Co., parent of The Tennessean and USA TODAY, Hollingsworth oversees business operations of Gannett organizations throughout the state. Her final day is Feb. 2.