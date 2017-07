Like & Share E&P:

Terrie Baker has been named the new general manager for The Grand Island Independent.

Baker comes to the Independent after serving as publisher of the North Platte Telegraph since 2015.

As general manager, she will oversee the Independent’s advertising department and work closely with publisher Don Smith. Baker starts her new position Monday.