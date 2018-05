The News Media Alliance has elected Terry Kroeger, President and CEO of BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, as its Chairman of the Board of Directors. Kroeger, who previously served as Vice Chairman, succeeds Michael Klingensmith, Publisher and CEO of Star Tribune. Klingensmith will serve as Past Chair.

