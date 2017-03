Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/the-butler-county-times-gazette-appoints-new-gm-new-editor/

The Butler County Times-Gazette newspaper has gone through some internal changes.

Jennifer Wilson has been appointed the newspaper’s General Manager. She oversees all operations in El Dorado and Augusta, as well as Wellington. Wilson also is the head of advertising within the group.