The New York Times Company today announced the hiring of Kathleen Diamantakisas managing director of strategy at T Brand. In this role, Diamantakis will have responsibilities across T Brand Studio, as well as experience design agency Fake Love and influencer marketing agency HelloSociety, both acquired by The Times Company in 2016.

