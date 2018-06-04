The Times Promotes Casas, Nelson to Directors Positions
The Times has announced a restructuring of job titles and responsibilities to better define leadership roles as the company continues to expand beyond a traditional newspaper operation.
Shannon Casas, previously managing editor, has been promoted to the position of Director of Content. She will provide oversight for the entire news gathering operation on all platforms, including traditional print, digital and web, podcasts and social media.
