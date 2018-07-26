The Toledo Blade’s Kurt Franck to Oversee Operations at Two Newspapers
Kurt G. Franck has been named vice president of newspaper operations for Block Communications Inc.
The promotion of Franck, the president, general manager, and executive editor of the Toledo Blade, was announced Wednesday by Allan Block, chairman of Block Communications.
Franck, 62, will remain based in Toledo and will oversee operations for both the Blade and its sister newspaper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: