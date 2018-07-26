People PeopleInTheNews 

The Toledo Blade’s Kurt Franck to Oversee Operations at Two Newspapers

Staff | BladeJuly 26, 2018

Kurt G. Franck has been named vice president of newspaper operations for Block Communications Inc.

The promotion of Franck, the president, general manager, and executive editor of the Toledo Blade, was announced  Wednesday by Allan Block, chairman of Block Communications.

Franck, 62, will remain based in Toledo and will oversee operations for both the Blade and its sister newspaper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

