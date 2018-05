The Washington Post has named Elias Lopez the senior editor for international opinions. In this new role, Lopez will oversee the strategy and operations for the section and lead planning of new international opinion ventures. He joins from the New York Times, where he most recently served as editorial director and founder of the New York Times en Español.

