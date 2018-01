Director of Graphics Kat Downs, one of the newsroom’s most transformative leaders over the past five years, has accepted an offer to join the engineering department as a Director of Product. Kat’s passion, creativity and determination fueled her spectacular rise. She built a world-renowned graphics department, redefining digital storytelling in our newsroom and inspiring similar innovation in newsrooms elsewhere.

