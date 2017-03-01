Thornberry Joins KPC Media Group

Like & Share E&P:

KPC Media Group Inc. announces the addition of David Thornberry to support organizational growth in its advertising and digital marketing divisions. As the new Regional Advertising Sales Manager, Thornberry will primarily be responsible for the KPC sales team based in Fort Wayne.

Those publications are, Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, six INfortwayne.com publications (IN Aboite News, IN Dupont Valley, IN Northwest News, IN Northeast News, IN New Haven and IN Downtown), plus Churubusco News and Albion New Era, along with KPC’s digital marketing division which includes printing, design, direct mail, advertising, website development, email newsletters and social media strategy.

“We are so fortunate to have David on board,” said Randy Mitchell, CEO for KPC Media Group Inc. “He brings new energy, new ideas, and hard-earned wisdom to the company and we are excited to explore new growth opportunities with his leadership,” Mitchell said.

Thornberry brings many years of both print and digital sales expertise to the family-owned company having worked in high-level management and consulting positions for nearly 30 years at companies such as DHI Media, Community Newspaper Holdings Inc., Denver Newspaper Agency, and Gatehouse Media.

About KPC Media Group

KPC Media Group has been locally owned since its founding in 1911. KPC reaches the largest single audience of any media company in northeast Indiana. Along with its premiere business publication Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, it publishes three daily newspapers, five weekly newspapers, one semi-weekly newspaper, six community oriented monthly newspapers, along with phone books and real estate guides. The company also has a marketing division, KPC Marketing Solutions, which features design, advertising, printing, direct mail, website design, email newsletters and social media strategy and advertising.