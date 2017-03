Like & Share E&P:

Tim Curtis has joined BH Media Group as its Chief Information Officer. BH Media is the parent company of the Omaha World-Herald and a number of other publications in Nebraska and western Iowa.

Curtis will oversee BH Media’s information technology strategy and the systems required to support its properties.