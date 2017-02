Like & Share E&P:

Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, has been named a deputy managing editor of The New York Times, one of the top leadership positions at the newspaper.

Ms. Blumenstein will become one of the highest-ranking women in The Times’s newsroom. She will join three other deputy managing editors — Janet Elder; Clifford Levy, who was promoted last week; and Matthew Purdy.