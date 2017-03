Like & Share E&P:

Todd Frantz is the new vice president and general manager of Central Missouri Newspapers Inc., which publishes the Jefferson City News Tribune, Fulton Sun and California Democrat.

Frantz, who will assume the position Monday, has more than 30 years of experience in media.