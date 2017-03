Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/todd-higdon-named-managing-editor-of-neosho-daily-news/

Starting today, Todd G. Higdon, a reporter with the Daily News for over 13 years, will be the paper’s managing editor.

Higdon started at the Daily News in September 2003, as a reporter, photographer, and later became a paginator for the paper. Higdon, who grew up in Newtonia, graduated from Crowder College in 1992, then graduated from MSSU Joplin, with an bachelor’s degree in journalism.