Tom English Named Executive Editor Of The Southern Illinoisan
Craig H. Rogers, publisher of The Southern Illinoisan, announced Friday that Tom English was named executive editor, effective immediately.
“After a national search, I’m thrilled to promote Tom English to executive editor,” Rogers said. “Tom is respected in our newsroom and knows our local communities well. His longtime dedication to The Southern Illinoisan and passion for local journalism uniquely qualify him to lead our newsroom.”