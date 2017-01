Like & Share E&P:

Tom Molamphy has joined Agfa Graphics North America as Business Development Manager for the company’s Industrial Inkjet Ink Division. In this role, Molamphy will focus on generating new business relationships in the United States and Canada for the fast growing industrial inks operation.